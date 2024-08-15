South Africa

NPA withdraws charge against 95 Libyans, hands them over to home affairs

15 August 2024 - 12:09
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
The Libyans arrested at a suspected military camp in Mpumalanga appeared in court on August 15, 2024.
The Libyans arrested at a suspected military camp in Mpumalanga appeared in court on August 15, 2024.
Image: Mandla Khoza

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn the Contravention of the Immigration Act charge against the 95 Libyans who were arrested after being found at a suspected military camp in Mpumalanga.

This is after the NPA withdrew the charge against the men and handed them over to home affairs. The department was expected to facilitate their deportation.

Prosecutor Martin Britz said in court this morning that after consultation and representations with the defence, they decided to withdraw the charges.

Britz said cases of this nature should be dealt with administratively, hence the Libyans were handed over to the department of home affairs.

The men celebrated by hugging each other after being led out of court.

SowetanLIVE

Camp where 95 Libyans were arrested was military, not what company was accredited for: security regulator

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority is considering charges and formal prosecution.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Video of some Libyan military cadets dancing at tavern emerges

A video showing some of the 95 Libyans military cadets having fun and dancing with the locals at a tavern has emerged.
News
2 weeks ago

Libyan group claim to be recruited by tycoon as security

One of the 95 men arrested at a military camp in Mpumalanga claims they were recruited by a Libyan tycoon who funded their trip only to disappear ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

‘Pirates are capable of winning the league this season,’ Happy Jele
Software development will never be the same again