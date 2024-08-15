The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn the Contravention of the Immigration Act charge against the 95 Libyans who were arrested after being found at a suspected military camp in Mpumalanga.
This is after the NPA withdrew the charge against the men and handed them over to home affairs. The department was expected to facilitate their deportation.
Prosecutor Martin Britz said in court this morning that after consultation and representations with the defence, they decided to withdraw the charges.
Britz said cases of this nature should be dealt with administratively, hence the Libyans were handed over to the department of home affairs.
The men celebrated by hugging each other after being led out of court.
NPA withdraws charge against 95 Libyans, hands them over to home affairs
Image: Mandla Khoza
