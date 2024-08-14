South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 14 August 2024 - 10:39

Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana star goalkeeper who was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

TimesLIVE

Son recalls mom's last words

The son of a slain pensioner has recalled how just five minutes before she was hacked to death, she reiterated that she was fearful and scared of ...
News
1 day ago

DA wants police minister to appear before parliament over 5.4-million missing and closed dockets since 2018

DA MP Lisa Schickerling said former police minister Bheki Cele had revealed in a parliamentary reply in May that 5.4-million case dockets had been ...
News
2 days ago

More arrests possible in AKA, Tibz murder as case adjourned to November

The state indicated more arrests are pending.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Celebrate Women’s Month with Chateau Del Rei
Survivor relives horrific Kanana tavern shooting