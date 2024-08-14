The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana star goalkeeper who was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
