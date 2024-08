Opportunity for law graduates as NPA reinstates aspirant prosecutor project

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced the reinstatement of its aspirant prosecutor programme for 2025, offering opportunities for law graduates.



This development comes after the programme was suspended for 2024 due to government-wide budget cuts and fiscal constraints.

NPA's acting deputy director-general of corporate services, Bulelwa Makeke, expressed her enthusiasm about the programme's return. The programme has historically been a vital stepping stone for law graduates, with the 2022/23 intake seeing more than 1,000 graduates participating.



“In 2022/23, the NPA absorbed more than 1,000 law graduates into the programme. Due to the unplanned budget cuts, many of these aspirants could not be given contracts after completion of the programme,” Makeke said.

With recent improvements in the NPA’s budget, Makeke said the organisation was in a position to offer contracts to aspirants in the system, addressing vacancies in district court posts.



“The recent improvement in the NPA’s budget situation has allowed the organisation to offer contracts to many aspirants in the system, gradually filling the vacant district court posts that are being created through internal promotions,” Makeke explained. “For 2024, the NPA is starting to recruit a smaller intake of 80 aspirants for the year, but with a specific focus on NPA offices that have the capacity to train these colleagues and use them in priority high-need areas.