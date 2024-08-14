"The state simply says 'we don't have the documents'; the lordship has a legal duty to inquire where the documents are, and who has [the documents], if they say we don't have them, the lordship does not know where the documents are, whether they have been destroyed or what, is the position around the documents," he said.
Matsepe, Msiza and 10 others are accused of looting VBS, leading to its collapse.
A sum of R2bn was looted from the bank. Its former chairperson, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, was last month handed a 495-year sentence for theft, fraud, money laundering and a pattern of racketeering activities that culminated in the collapse of the bank. He will, however, serve only 15 years behind bars.
Abrahams said should their application be dismissed, they were willing to go as far as the Constitutional Court.
Among documents Abrahams is requesting is a warrant of search and seizure, the procurement process report, documents and evidence that is imperative and reasonably necessary to aid the accused in building their defence.
"The refusal to discover the information is substantial prejudice to my clients and negates their fair trial," he said.
Matsepe, Msiza back in court for plea for separation of VBS trial
Accused strategising to delay the trial – NPA
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss and now defence advocate for two of VBS Mutual Bank accused, Adv Shaun Abrahams, says the state should separate his clients' case from that of their co-accused in the heist trial because they don't know another other.
In the application before the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, Abrahams said his clients – former ANCYL leader Kabelo Matsepe and former ANC Limpopo provincial treasurer Danny Msiza –would be prejudiced if they were to be sent on trial with their 10 co-accused.
"For the applicants to remain in the joint trial so that the court could determine the role played by various other accused and the circumstances surrounding the commission of independent offences, even remotely, would be far more prejudice.
"It would not be in the interest of justice to detain the applicants any further in what is anticipated to be a very long trial," Abrahams said.
However, the state is opposing the application, saying all accused were facing a charge of racketeering.
He told the court that a separate trial will help to know the exact charges preferred against his clients so that they can prepare their defence.
"It is irregular and imperative to try multiple accused together in respect of the offenses in which they are not implicated, where there is no connection in time, space or fact between the charges.
"It is necessary for the state to prove all elements of the predicate offences which constitute the illegal enterprise, in endeavours to prove the main charge in contravention of Section 2 (1) of POCA," said Abrahams.
He said the state needs to demonstrate a direct link of his clients concerning the bank heist as the state alleges that the accused unlawfully elicited investments from municipalities, in which the investments were deposited to the bank.
Abrahams also raised that the state has not provided them with all the documentation that they have requested.
"The state cannot decide what information is reasonably necessary for the accused person to prepare for trial and to present his defence.
Matsepe and Msiza have also approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to appeal the Pretoria high court's ruling that refused to order the state to disclose further particulars to them in July 2023.
The state is opposing the application, with prosecutor Hein van der Merwe saying the application is just a strategy by the accused to delay the proceedings of the trial.
"They are not entitled to everything, and they make arguments on administrative things, and I don't think it will take the case anywhere..." Van der Merwe said
He said all the accused should be in one trial
as they are alleged to have worked together to defraud people and entities through the mutual bank.
The accused are facing charges of fraud and money laundering.
Van der Merwe asked the judge to rule against the application as the matter is of public interest and should not be delayed.
The court will hand down judgment on the application on Friday.
