Long jail term for young woman who stabbed, shot cop lover

A Gauteng woman who stabbed her policeman boyfriend to death, shot him in the head with his service pistol then left his body in their house to spend the night at her other lover’s place has been handed 20 years for his murder.
Bongiwe Praise Magwaza, 23, who was convicted of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as defeating the ends of justice, was handed the sentence on Wednesday at the Johannesburg high court.
She was handed 20 years for murder, seven years for the unlawful possession of a firearm, five years for the unlawful possession of ammunition and seven years for defeating the ends of justice. She was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
Gauteng Hawks spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said, Magwaza and her boyfriend Sgt Kgopotso Ntsana, 36, had an argument at their house in Leomakalapa next to Windmill Park Estate in Boksburg on December 2, 2022.
She said the argument escalated to a scuffle, which resulted in Magwaza stabbing Ntsana multiple times with a pair of scissors. “Magwaza then took the deceased’s firearm from where it was kept and shot him on his head at point-blank range. She then placed the firearm next to the deceased in an effort to make it seem like he had died by suicide,” said Mavimbela.
