Joburg sex worker killer 'reserved and shy, and addicted to sex at young age'

He usually paid R50 "per round" and would usually last for two rounds. He normally used protection but sometimes did not, depending on the circumstances of their meeting, especially when they were in the bush.

“When probed on his desire to return to sex workers and what he believed maintained this habit, he explained that he believes that he developed an addiction to sex workers and none of his family members suspected,” read the court papers.

When interacting with sex workers, he would converse with them, and they would ask him about his love for sex workers, considering that he was too young.

Sex workers would encourage him to discontinue as he would get addicted and that he should consider his health, considering that at times he would not use protection.

Mkhwanazi defined “rape” as an act of forcing another to engage in sexual intercourse with you. However, he has never been forced nor has he forced anyone to, including his victims.

“When probed on his frequency of the need to have sex, he explained that, at times, it would just cross his mind to have sex. He would respond by getting a sex worker. He further understood sex to be fulfilling the need for pleasure,” read the papers.

Mkhwanazi spent his early developmental years under the care of his unemployed mother, who relied on selling knitted hats and mats in town.

In 2017, his mother died in front of him while she was being ushered into an ambulance after collapsing.

He told the probation officer that his mother's death was painful to him, and after the death, he was confused. At this time, he moved in with his sister, who was living in student accommodation.

That lasted two months until his father took him in, in December 2017, and he lived with his stepmother, two sisters, a paternal aunt and her two children.

His father would not spend time with him but would give him money.