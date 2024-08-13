South Africa

WATCH | Operation Dudula closes down migrant-owned spaza shops in Soweto

15 tuck shops closed down since Monday

13 August 2024 - 15:40
Residents of Soweto, mostly in Operation Dudula regalia are moving around Soweto forcefully closing shops owned by foreigners nationals.
Residents of Soweto, mostly in Operation Dudula regalia are moving around Soweto forcefully closing shops owned by foreigners nationals.
Image: Antonio Muchave

A group of about 50 people comprising members of Operation Dudula and Patriotic Alliance raided migrant-owned shops in Soweto after the shooting of a 22-year-old man allegedly by a spaza shop owner.

The man was shot on Saturday.

According to Anna Mnisi, 42, her son Lusanda Ngxongo was shot by the owner after he spilt cold drink in his shop.

Ngxongo is now in hospital in the intensive care unit.

Dudula leader Zandile Dabula said communities need to feel safe.

“It's very frustrating that they are even ready to pick guns and shoot at us. They need to leave and we will close all the shops around White City and it’s not going to end here.

“We will close down all the tuck shops and talk to different stakeholders to help our people to take over,” Dabula said.

Two police vehicles and one with crime prevention wardens arrived in the area, stayed for a few minutes then left.

According to Dabula, Dudula closed about 15 tuck shops since Monday.

45 Undocumented immigrants arrested

Mpumalanga police intercepted three vehicles carrying 45 undocumented Mozambicans and arrested the drivers.
News
1 day ago

Rescued Ethiopians were living in filthy, derelict house

Two mattresses pushed against the wall, a wooden chair in the corner of the living room and four rooms that had no furniture but just litter.
News
1 week ago

Minister clamps down on undocumented workers

Newly appointed home affairs minister Leon Schreiber will increase inspections at restaurants, spaza shops, farms and mines to heighten the crackdown ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

EP60 || MELVIN MANANGQUIL VS MPUMELELO TSHABALALA
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 13 August 2024