WATCH | Operation Dudula closes down migrant-owned spaza shops in Soweto

A group of about 50 people comprising members of Operation Dudula and Patriotic Alliance raided migrant-owned shops in Soweto after the shooting of a 22-year-old man allegedly by a spaza shop owner.
The man was shot on Saturday.
According to Anna Mnisi, 42, her son Lusanda Ngxongo was shot by the owner after he spilt cold drink in his shop.
Ngxongo is now in hospital in the intensive care unit.
Dudula leader Zandile Dabula said communities need to feel safe.
15 tuck shops closed down since Monday
Image: Antonio Muchave
“It's very frustrating that they are even ready to pick guns and shoot at us. They need to leave and we will close all the shops around White City and it’s not going to end here.
“We will close down all the tuck shops and talk to different stakeholders to help our people to take over,” Dabula said.
Two police vehicles and one with crime prevention wardens arrived in the area, stayed for a few minutes then left.
According to Dabula, Dudula closed about 15 tuck shops since Monday.
