Son recalls mom's last words

The son of a slain pensioner has recalled how just five minutes before she was hacked to death, she reiterated that she was fearful and scared of the man she had given a piece job to.
Maria Mphukubje, 74, was murdered in her home in Mokopane, Limpopo, on Sunday.
Moloko Mphukubje on Monday said if he hadn’t switched off his phone, maybe things could have turned out differently.
“She was scared and fearful of him but I didn’t take it seriously,” said Mphukubje.
Mphukubje said his mother was so caring, and it wasn’t surprising when she called him recently to inform him that she had given a man from the neighbourhood a piece job at their home.
He did not ask when he had been hired.
“She said she bought cement and paint for a little project in the house and had hired him to do the job. But after a while, she realised that he was making a mess of things and got worried he would waste the cement she had bought with her grant money. She then let him go [on Thursday],” he said.
Over the next few days, he said his mother would call him about the man’s increasingly strange behaviour.
“I tried to call my mother whenever I had time, if not every day. When she called me on Saturday, she told me she was scared because he had started acting weird. He would come to the house making noise and shouting at the top of his lungs.
“She said it seemed as if his whole personality had changed and she was afraid he might get violent with her,” said Mphukubje.
On Sunday, Mphukubje received another call from his mother and she expressed her fear.
