Senzo Mchunu slams intelligence officers arrested for robbing a man R180k

Police minister Senzo Mchunu said corruption within police service will not be tolerated after the arrest of four intelligence officers who allegedly abducted and robbed a man of R180,000.
According to Mchunu, actions like those were a betrayal of the public's trust. He also said they were a violation of the very principles that the SAPS stands for — honour, integrity and service.
“The worst thing is that these are members of the crime intelligence unit. We condemn their criminal activity in the strongest terms they deserve. Such conduct is not only criminal but deeply dishonourable,” said Mchunu.
According to ministry spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, a complainant reported a “shocking” incident where the officers and two civilians purporting to be police officers, approached him back in January.
“These individuals took him to Fairlands SAPS, where they falsely claimed to be investigating a fraud case against him. The complainant was then subjected to physical assault and was coerced into allowing these individuals to access his home in Fourways.
“Once there, his phones were confiscated and a sum of R180,000 was transferred from his accounts into theirs,” said Mogotsi.
After eight months of investigations, the six suspects were arrested and appeared before the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.
Mchunu said the incident involving four police officers from the crime intelligence unit, alongside an employee of First National Bank and a civilian, has cast a dark shadow over the integrity of law enforcement agencies.
“We will not allow any further erosion of confidence that the public has in law enforcement agencies. As a matter of urgency, internal disciplinary processes will be instituted against the police officers. As the minister of police, I assure the public that we will continue to root out corruption wherever it may exist within our ranks.
“We remain committed to building a police service that is trusted by the people it serves, and we will not rest until justice is served. I would like to commend the investigating officers who worked diligently on these cases, ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice,” said Mchunu.
