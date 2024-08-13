South Africa

Search for missing Greenside High head boy set to resume at Vaal dam

By TIMESLIVE - 13 August 2024 - 09:23
Gauteng police are set to continue searching for a missing Greenside High head boy. File photo
Image: GARETH WILSON

The search for the Greenside High School head boy who went missing over the weekend is set to continue at the Vaal Dam on Tuesday morning.

Police divers have been searching for the 18-year-old since Sunday afternoon. The boy is presumed to have drowned in the dam while on a fishing trip.

Gauteng police divers and a chopper searched for Reza Saloojee until sunset on Monday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza couldn't reveal more information on Tuesday morning.

