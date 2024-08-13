South Africa

'Only Panyaza can tell mayor Gwamanda to quit'

13 August 2024 - 06:55
Lizeka Tandwa Contributor
The Executive Mayor Cllr Kabelo Gwamanda outline the State of the City address of the projects implemented by the Government of Local Unity and Future interventions
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Only Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi can tell the mayor of Johannesburg to resign, says Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks, whose deployee mayor Kabelo Gwamanda could face the chop in the coming days.

Hendricks was speaking to Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday as the ANC’s top officials were expected to discuss the City of Johannesburg in their weekly meeting. The top ANC officials are expected to receive an update on the Johannesburg metro from the head of the coalition task team David Makhura.

ANC acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said the officials will discuss urgent interventions to stabilise local government, including Johannesburg.

