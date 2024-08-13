Only Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi can tell the mayor of Johannesburg to resign, says Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks, whose deployee mayor Kabelo Gwamanda could face the chop in the coming days.
Hendricks was speaking to Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday as the ANC’s top officials were expected to discuss the City of Johannesburg in their weekly meeting. The top ANC officials are expected to receive an update on the Johannesburg metro from the head of the coalition task team David Makhura.
ANC acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said the officials will discuss urgent interventions to stabilise local government, including Johannesburg.
Read more here: www.timeslive.co.za
'Only Panyaza can tell mayor Gwamanda to quit'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Only Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi can tell the mayor of Johannesburg to resign, says Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks, whose deployee mayor Kabelo Gwamanda could face the chop in the coming days.
Hendricks was speaking to Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday as the ANC’s top officials were expected to discuss the City of Johannesburg in their weekly meeting. The top ANC officials are expected to receive an update on the Johannesburg metro from the head of the coalition task team David Makhura.
ANC acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said the officials will discuss urgent interventions to stabilise local government, including Johannesburg.
Read more here: www.timeslive.co.za
Joburg mayor to resign in August – ANC
Investigator’s murder won’t deter us from fighting crime – Gwamanda
R200 tariff a necessary intervention – mayor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos