Manganye said the REC did not discuss any other people as Morero had been the obvious choice.
“So when we came into this process it made our lives easier because we had already dealt with [it]. It must not be seen that there was no compliance with ANC processes — we are still within the administration of the election that took place in November 2021.
“We had three names including Mpho Moerane, who was the number one candidate, and unfortunately we could not elect him. Comrade Morero was one of the three (the other being Eunice Mgcina) and Morero was number two,” explained Manganye.
“Given the fact that comrade Moerane passed on, when the opportunity presented itself in 2022 we went to number two. That is why we [are backing Morero now]..”
Manganye said there is a coalition framework at Luthuli House which says the party with the majority vote should lead the coalition.
He said the recent developments shouldn’t be seen as the ANC turning its back on its minority partners. He said having a mayor from a minority party was a compromise between the ANC and EFF after they could not agree during negotiations.
At the time, the EFF had wanted the ANC to vote in an EFF mayor in Ekurhuleni if they were to vote for an ANC mayor in Johannesburg. But the ANC could not accede to that and the parties agreed on a compromise that a mayor should come from a minority party.
Manganye said negotiations were still taking place between the coalition partners and ActionSA.
LISTEN | ANC confident Morero is the best man to wear the mayoral chain
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
The ANC in Johannesburg was unanimous in its decision to put forward its regional chairperson, Dada Morero, as its mayoral candidate to replace Kabelo Gwamanda when the city council meets on Friday.
This will be Morero’s second stint as mayor after his election was disputed and he was summarily removed through a court motion last year.
The decision comes after a meeting on Monday by the party’s regional executive committee (REC).
The party’s regional secretary, Sasabona Manganye, on Tuesday confirmed that Morero would be their candidate on Friday.
“We are reconstituting the government of local unity to bring a new executive mayor with the experience and the technical knowhow to build on our successes, address our challenges and work tirelessly to make Johannesburg a city that offers opportunities, growth and prosperity for all residents,” said Manganye.
“It is in this regard that the REC of the ANC in Johannesburg has resolved to forward our regional chair and current finance MMC, comrade Dada Morero, as our candidate for executive mayor.”
Manganye said Morero would be continuing from where he left off when he was mayor before.
Manganye said the REC did not discuss any other people as Morero had been the obvious choice.
“So when we came into this process it made our lives easier because we had already dealt with [it]. It must not be seen that there was no compliance with ANC processes — we are still within the administration of the election that took place in November 2021.
“We had three names including Mpho Moerane, who was the number one candidate, and unfortunately we could not elect him. Comrade Morero was one of the three (the other being Eunice Mgcina) and Morero was number two,” explained Manganye.
“Given the fact that comrade Moerane passed on, when the opportunity presented itself in 2022 we went to number two. That is why we [are backing Morero now]..”
Manganye said there is a coalition framework at Luthuli House which says the party with the majority vote should lead the coalition.
He said the recent developments shouldn’t be seen as the ANC turning its back on its minority partners. He said having a mayor from a minority party was a compromise between the ANC and EFF after they could not agree during negotiations.
At the time, the EFF had wanted the ANC to vote in an EFF mayor in Ekurhuleni if they were to vote for an ANC mayor in Johannesburg. But the ANC could not accede to that and the parties agreed on a compromise that a mayor should come from a minority party.
Manganye said negotiations were still taking place between the coalition partners and ActionSA.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos