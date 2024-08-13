South Africa

JUST IN | Gwamanda resigns as Joburg mayor

Speaker set to determine date of resignation

13 August 2024 - 10:10
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Former Mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has resigned from office.

Gwamanda submitted his resignation to the Speaker on Tuesday.

“As the youngest mayor of Johannesburg, I am humbled by the opportunity to have led this city and to have stabilised it financially and administratively after the collapse of the multiparty coalition government,” he said.

“I am pleased that we managed to place good governance on course and that we achieved the best audit outcomes witnessed by the city in years.”

His office said the resignation will be effective from a date to be determined by the Speaker.

More to follow. 

