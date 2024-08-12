South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TimesLIVE - 12 August 2024 - 10:42

The trial of  five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

DA wants police minister to appear before parliament over 5.4-million missing and closed dockets since 2018

DA MP Lisa Schickerling said former police minister Bheki Cele had revealed in a parliamentary reply in May that 5.4-million case dockets had been ...
Data analyst set to return to Meyiwa trial to 'clarify' evidence

A cellphone data analyst accused of fabricating evidence to implicate singer Kelly Khumalo and one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial ...
Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo had received two phone calls from one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial prior to the ...
