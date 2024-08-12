South Africa

WATCH | Ace Magashule’s former PA appears in court for Free State asbestos case

By TimesLIVE - 12 August 2024 - 10:15

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, is making her first appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.

