Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has died

By SOWETANLIVE - 12 August 2024 - 09:00
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awardss

Radio personality and founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has died, her family said on Monday.

Her husband Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule said she died at Parklands Hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Monday.

"We are grateful for all the prayers, love and support we received throughout her illness."The family would appreciate privacy as we navigate through this challenging time," said Nkambule in a statement.

