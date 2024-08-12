He claimed her treatment by police was unjustified because Cholota was innocent until proven guilty.
'They were trying to crack her': Magashule's spokesperson on ex-PA Cholota's arrest
Moroadi Cholota's extradition from the US is related to the Free State R255m asbestos tender corruption case
Image: Screenshot
Former Free State premier Ace Magashule was not happy to see his former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota surrounded by security when she was arrested last week after being extradited from the US for charges related to the R255m asbestos tender corruption case.
Cholota was extradited on Thursday. Her former boss and several Free State government officials are accused of being involved in a corrupt tender scheme and allegedly received bribes from corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi.
Magashule's spokesperson Mohau Khumalo told TimesLIVE Cholota was treated like a “terrorist” when she was received by police who escorted her to Bloemfontein when she arrived in South Africa.
“[The] National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] wants to push a narrative of her being a terrorist; she was treated as if she had run away from South Africa, which was not the case. When she came this side, she was under heavy police guard and Interpol as if she had done something wrong already. All this happened on the eve of Women’s Day. We think that was meant only to try to put fear in her and also to try to crack her,” Khumalo said.
He claimed her treatment by police was unjustified because Cholota was innocent until proven guilty.
“They didn't even bring anything with her. The clothes she was wearing when she was extradited were prison clothing. She didn't have any luggage with her, no cosmetics, nothing. That's not how to treat any person, particularly if the rule of law says the person remains innocent until proven otherwise. The whole saga does not sit well with us.
“We would like her to be treated with humanity and also given an opportunity to state her case. She should enjoy every rights as any other person who is accused in South Africa.”
However, Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said the heightened security measures were implemented for safety reasons, citing concerns about a suspect who was killed, allegedly in relation to this case.
“We had to ensure when she arrived, manpower was ready to receive her and escort her to Bloemfontein and secure her for her court appearance today [Monday]. There are many security reasons that necessitate the police to be careful in ensuring everyone is safe, not only her, but the police as well. It has nothing to do with anything else but to ensure safety for everyone involved,” Nkwalase said.
Cholota appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday, charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering.
WATCH | Ace Magashule’s former PA appears in court for Free State asbestos case
Khumalo claimed the NPA does not have a strong case against Cholota.
“This case has been ongoing for five years and this is the first time the trial date has been set. Before this trial date of April 15 next year, there were two pretrials that were cancelled. That can show there's no case here and that the NPA is banking on trying to convince Cholota to be a state witness shows how desperate they are.
“There is no case; Magashule is not worried about it.”
TimesLIVE
