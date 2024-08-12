South Africa

Suspects accused of robbing German tourist to appear in court

Nick Frischke left his belongings at an Airbnb in Cape Town and never returned.
Image: SAPS

Five suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Monday in a trial for the robbery of German tourist Nick Frischke who vanished more than a year ago.  

Frischke, aged 22 when he went missing on February 15 2023, was a keen athlete, took climbing courses and regularly participated in running events.

Before he disappeared he departed from his accommodation in Pinelands and made a shopping stop at the V&A Waterfront. CCTV footage later showed him setting off on the hiking trail.  

Ighsaan Fisher, Jason Adonis, Melvin Geunantin, Petersen van Roy and Carlo Geunantin are accused of robbing Frischke on the trail. A cellphone, backpack and credit card were found in their possession.  

The accused face charges related to performing acts aimed at bringing a pattern of criminal activity, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking, three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of illegal possession of ammunition.  

Geunantin was out on parole at the time of the incident after being sentenced in 2018 to eight years’ imprisonment for attempted murder, four of which were suspended for five years.

