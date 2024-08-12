South Africa

45 Undocumented immigrants arrested

10 babies and 15 men among 45 undocumented immigrants found in Mpumalanga

12 August 2024 - 16:55
Koena Mashale Journalist
45 undocumented Mozambicans have been arrested.
45 undocumented Mozambicans have been arrested.
Image: Supplied

Mpumalanga police intercepted three vehicles carrying 45 undocumented Mozambicans and arrested the drivers.

The incident happened on Friday in Kaapmuiden when the 45 were found to have entered SA without proper documentation, violating the Immigration Act.

The undocumented immigrants were allegedly on their way to Johannesburg.

They face charges of kidnapping, aiding and abetting, and contravening the Immigration Act.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi said crime intelligence was tipped about the vehicles which led to the arrests.

“Kaapmuiden SAPS, Local Criminal Record Centre and Border Police, followed up on the information. The taxis were spotted, stopped and searched at N4 next to Kaapmuiden Mpumalanga," said Sekgotodi. 

She confirmed that during the operation, 45 undocumented immigrants were found made up of 16 women, 10 toddlers, four teenage girls and 15 men.

Sekgotodi said the Nelspruit Hawks were called to the scene, and the case was transferred to them.

The two taxi drivers, a bakkie driver and 38 undocumented Mozambican passengers, aged between 17 and 40, appeared before the Barberton magistarte’s court on Monday.

Police find 90 undocumented migrants when kidnapping victim rescued

A police team tracing a victim of kidnapping for ransom has rescued 90 undocumented Ethiopians who were being kept against their will and under ...
News
1 week ago

Rescued Ethiopians were living in filthy, derelict house

Two mattresses pushed against the wall, a wooden chair in the corner of the living room and four rooms that had no furniture but just litter.
News
1 week ago

More than 20 undocumented foreigners found staying at hijacked house in Waterkloof Ridge

The City of Tshwane this week found more than 20 undocumented foreigners renting shacks and rooms for R1,000 per month at a hijacked house in ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Landslide kills 12 people in Ugandan capital
Mia Le Roux crowned Miss South Africa 2024