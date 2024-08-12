Mpumalanga police intercepted three vehicles carrying 45 undocumented Mozambicans and arrested the drivers.
The incident happened on Friday in Kaapmuiden when the 45 were found to have entered SA without proper documentation, violating the Immigration Act.
The undocumented immigrants were allegedly on their way to Johannesburg.
They face charges of kidnapping, aiding and abetting, and contravening the Immigration Act.
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi said crime intelligence was tipped about the vehicles which led to the arrests.
“Kaapmuiden SAPS, Local Criminal Record Centre and Border Police, followed up on the information. The taxis were spotted, stopped and searched at N4 next to Kaapmuiden Mpumalanga," said Sekgotodi.
She confirmed that during the operation, 45 undocumented immigrants were found made up of 16 women, 10 toddlers, four teenage girls and 15 men.
Sekgotodi said the Nelspruit Hawks were called to the scene, and the case was transferred to them.
The two taxi drivers, a bakkie driver and 38 undocumented Mozambican passengers, aged between 17 and 40, appeared before the Barberton magistarte’s court on Monday.
45 Undocumented immigrants arrested
10 babies and 15 men among 45 undocumented immigrants found in Mpumalanga
Image: Supplied
