No injuries as several cars gutted in Tshwane scrapyard fire

11 August 2024 - 14:10
Some of the cars destroyed in a fire at a scrapyard in Tshwane.
Image: Supplied

Several cars were destroyed in a fire at a scrapyard in Tshwane on Saturday afternoon.

City of Tshwane's emergency services department

Spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said they responded to an outbuilding fire on Malie Street in Booysens.

“The outbuilding fire was reported to the emergency services call centre (ECC) at about 3.02pm. The ECC then immediately dispatched a grass fire unit and a rapid intervention unit from Philip Nel Park fire station to the scene. Multiple additional firefighting resources from various stations including Atteridgeville, Bosman, Innesdale, Heuweloord and Centurion fire stations were dispatched to the scene as backup.

“These included two fire trucks, a water tanker, a ladder and a district commander’s unit. Upon arrival, firefighters found that several vehicles in a scrapyard were on fire. They immediately began with firefighting operations and stopped the fire from spreading to a nearby factory. The fire was extinguished at about 4:34pm.”

Mnguni said no injuries were reported and the cause was yet to be determined. It remains unclear how many cars were destroyed.

