Mchunu lauds ‘swift response’ of police involved in raid at Limpopo ‘firearm’ facility

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has lauded a multidisciplinary team that carried out a raid at an apparent firearm training facility in Limpopo.
Police on Friday swooped on a farm in Modimolle after a tip-off to the Hawks' serious organised crime investigations unit. The team recovered several licensed rifles, a pistol and a substantial amount of ammunition believed to have been used in training activities at the facility.
The Hawks were joined by state security, public order police, local criminal record centre members, the tactical response team and Modimolle's visible policing unit.
“While the exact purpose of the training at this facility remains under investigation, the discovery of military-related training equipment and activities raises serious concerns that cannot be ignored.
“The minister emphasised the safety and security of citizens is of the utmost importance and assured the public investigations into this matter will continue with the full support of all relevant law enforcement agencies,” the department said in a statement.
Mchunu lauded police for their “swift response” to this and a separate incident in KwaZulu-Natal.
A man was shot dead on Saturday after he apparently opened fired on officers at the Richmond police station community centre.
