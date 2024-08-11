Emergency services say they are investigating the cause of the fire that broke out in central Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the corner of Jeppe and Goud streets in Joubert Park.
Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said they responded to a fire incident call at 2.30pm and by 5pm the fire was kept under control.
“The fire has been contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation by EMS fire inspectors,” Khumalo said.
She added that no injuries were sustained.
"EMS pleads with warehouse, shop owners and residents to always be extra cautious and ensure that all electrical appliances are switched off after use."
SowetanLIVE
Investigations underway after fire broke out in Joburg CBD
Image: Supplied
Emergency services say they are investigating the cause of the fire that broke out in central Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the corner of Jeppe and Goud streets in Joubert Park.
Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said they responded to a fire incident call at 2.30pm and by 5pm the fire was kept under control.
“The fire has been contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation by EMS fire inspectors,” Khumalo said.
She added that no injuries were sustained.
"EMS pleads with warehouse, shop owners and residents to always be extra cautious and ensure that all electrical appliances are switched off after use."
SowetanLIVE
No injuries as several cars gutted in Tshwane scrapyard fire
At least 20 killed as boat explodes on Nigeria river, police say
Mboro's church going up in smoke is justice – community member
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos