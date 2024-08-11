South Africa

Investigations underway after fire broke out in Joburg CBD

12 Small shops gutted by fire on corner Jeppe and Goud Street, Joubert Park. Johannesburg
Emergency services say they are investigating the cause of the fire that broke out in central Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the corner of Jeppe and Goud streets in Joubert Park.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said they responded to a fire incident call at 2.30pm and by 5pm the fire was kept under control.

“The fire has been contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation by EMS fire inspectors,” Khumalo said.

She added that no injuries were sustained.

"EMS pleads with warehouse, shop owners and residents to always be extra cautious and ensure that all electrical appliances are switched off after use."

