Details for the memorial and funeral services for Connie Chiume have been announced.
The 72-year-old award-winning actress died after a short illness on August 6 at Garden City Hospital, the Chiume family confirmed.
A memorial service will be held for her on Tuesday with her funeral service tasking place on Thursday at Oasis of Life Family Church in Daveyton.
Connie's distraught daughter Nothando Mabuza penned an emotional note to her late mother when sharing the details on her timeline.
“Never thought I’d be posting this so soon in my life. We had so much to still do Ma' I still had so much to do for you!”
Details for memorial, funeral services for Connie Chiume announced
Image: Masi Losi
Meanwhile tributes to the late star continue to flood the timeline.
“I guess I have no choice but to hold on to the memories of our hilarious inside jokes, forced introspective conversations (read: she scolded me), snuggles in between scenes, the home cooked meals you used to bring to set and your unwavering consistent love and affection,” actress Siphesihle Ndaba wrote.
Veteran actress Connie Chiume has died
