SAPS celebrates first policewoman's selection for Special Task Force

A 32-year-old woman has become the first female police officer to successfully complete the elite Special Task Force's selection training programme.
While her identity has been withheld for security reasons, the SAPS chose Women's Month to celebrate this tough-as-nails trailblazer.
“Today we introduce the nation to the first female police officer in the history of the organisation who successfully completed the elite Special Task Force selection training programme without any amendments made to suit females,” Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said on Friday.
“Completing the intensive and rigorous 18-month-long training programme is no small feat as it is designed to test one's physical capabilities, endurance and mental strength.
“Many police officers would apply to join this elite unit with only a few that ultimately pass all the phases and complete the training programme.”
The female officer was one of only 11 members of a selected group of 36 group who were bestowed with task force parachute wings last year by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
“As an operational [task force] operator, she is trained to a high level of skill in weapon proficiency, advanced paramilitary rural tactics, advanced tactical policing for high-risk incidents, hostage release tactics in a variety of high-risk incidents, as well as the ability to deploy operationally by parachute into rural environments,” Van Wyk said.
She said the candidate knew from a young age that she was destined to serve people and studied to become a personal trainer while playing rugby.
“Being both a fitness fanatic and an adrenaline junkie, her life naturally gravitated towards a career in law enforcement and she joined the service in 2012. She admits that at first she doubted she would be able to complete the [task force] training, but she says that she soon realised that where your mind takes you, your body will follow.
“The operator fondly refers to her colleagues as her 'brothers' and describes their bond as nothing short of camaraderie. She also encourages other women to be their authentic self and never doubt themselves.”
When not abseiling in to save lives, the operator spends her free time by staying fit, writing poetry and is studying towards a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in psychology.
“I always wake up with a smile on my face, even when I get woken up in the early hours of the morning to attend to a high-risk situation. My job excites me because the higher the risk, the higher the reward,” she said.
The Special Task Force, established in 1976, is the only paramilitary unit in the SAPS and falls under the specialised operations component, which is led by a female commander, Maj-Gen Nonhlanhla Zulu. Together with other units and components, they report to the organisation’s first female deputy national commissioner for policing, Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili.
The elite unit's mandate includes responding to and providing operational support in high-risk incidents including terrorism, hostage incidents and rescue missions.
