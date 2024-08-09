Limpopo police have thwarted an attempt to smuggle a Land Cruiser belonging to a South African MP across the border into Zimbabwe.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the swift response of the members of anti-smuggling task team.
“The vehicle, stolen on Thursday afternoon at a parking lot in Menlyn Mall in Pretoria, was on its way to being smuggled into Zimbabwe when the suspect was apprehended later in the evening in Lebowakgomo policing area outside Polokwane,” said SAPS.
“A 42-year-old Zimbabwean national was charged with possession of a presumed stolen motor vehicle and contravention of the Immigration Act after it was established that he was in the country illegally.”
The vehicle new cost between R1.5m and R2.1m.
The 42-year-old is expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court on August 12.
TimesLIVE
Police put brakes on MP's stolen Land Cruiser being smuggled to Zimbabwe
Image: SAPS/Facebook
