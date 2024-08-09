South Africa

Hawks seize rifles, pistols at 'firearms training facility' on farm in Limpopo

09 August 2024 - 11:55
Hawks confiscated firearms and ammunition at a farm believed to be a training camp.
Image: Supplied

Licensed rifles, pistols and ammunition have been seized by the Hawks at an alleged firearm training facility on a farm in Modimolle, Limpopo. 

Officers in collaboration with public order policing and a tactical response team pounced on the farm after receiving a tip-off about a suspicious training camp. 

“A sting operation was conducted. During the operation, the team seized licensed rifles, pistols, and ammunition believed to be used during training.

“The purpose of the training is not yet clear, but military-related training cannot be ruled out,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson W/O Lethunya Mmuroa.    

He said police were investigating how the firearms and ammunition ended up on the farm. There were no arrests.

Police arrested 95 Libyans recently at what appeared to be a military training camp in White River, Mpumalanga.

TimesLIVE

