Four security guards died in Phoenix when gunmen stormed a car wash and opened fire on Thursday.
A fifth person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a search is under way for four suspects who shot at five people in Gillham Road in Westham, Phoenix.
He said the four suspects in a Toyota Tazz stopped at the car wash, got out the vehicle and fired shots at security guards guarding the office.
“Four security guards were declared dead at the scene and a fifth was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. It is not yet clear what business activity is conducted at the office where the shooting happened,” said Netshiunda.
Reports from the scene suggest the assassination was linked to a drug turf war.
It is believed the suspects robbed the victims of their firearms before fleeing the scene.
He appealed to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects or the possible motive for the killings to anonymously contact the nearest police station or call 08600-10111.
Four guards dead in suspected Phoenix 'drug turf war'
Image: RUSA
