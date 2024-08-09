While charged with the theft of R226,790, Davis convicted him of the theft of just more than R170,000, taking into account a 25% contingency fee which the firm could have legally taken from the RAF payout.
Turning to sentence, Davis said alarmingly, rather than this being a rare occurrence, it was not an isolated incident “but one that has plagued the legal profession for some time”.
“It is, without doubt, a sad indictment on the noble profession of the practice of law.”
He noted Kunene was well educated and had been completing his doctorate in law before the SIU dismissed him after becoming aware that he was charged with a criminal offence.
He said it was common in many cases where seemingly productive members of society transgressed the law, that the defence submitted the accused had the potential to again become productive members of society.
“Unfortunately that is not the only factor that has to be taken into account. The seriousness of the offence and the interests of society need to be factored in,” Davis said.
“The prosecutor has referred to numerous cases to demonstrate that due to the serious nature of these offences, almost invariably imprisonment is imposed. This is so even where the accused, in many instances, have pleaded guilty and paid the money back.
“A custodial sentence is the only appropriate one,” he said, sentencing Kunene to six years' imprisonment of which two were suspended.
Davis refused to grant leave to appeal.
Former SIU boss Sifiso Kunene to spend four years in jail over theft of trust account money
More than R40,000 was used to pay private school fees
