Phiri breaks barriers to get into transport logistics

Lesego Phiri has always found herself in male-dominated spaces.
For 17 years she was a chemical engineer, an industry that is very male.
When she decided to leave it, she went into another one perceived to be white and male-dominated, a career in transport logistics.
Despite battling to get funding, and Covid-19 and the July unrest nearly threatening to derail her plans, Phiri held on and managed to overcome those challenges.
Today, her company Maeto Holdings, a 100% black women-owned firm, has done its bit in reducing unemployment and hires 30 people.
They deliver goods such as cement around the country and have about 10 trucks on the road daily.
Phiri from Mamelodi, Pretoria, decided to leave her job as a chemical engineer as she wanted to build her legacy by venturing into the transport industry.
“I graduated in 2001 and worked at a couple of companies but those companies were just male dominated. Engineering is also very men dominated.
Free-diving instructor Ndlovu feels free and happy in the ocean
“When we first applied for funding, they asked what we knew about trucks as we are women. That used to be a barrier for us at the time until we got funding from Feda, which is under government, because commercial banks wanted experience and financial records which we didn't have at the time,” she said.
“The first few years of the operation are the most vulnerable because goals are high, and your budget is low.”
While she loves her job, Phiri's day-to-day challenge is that she is always on the lookout because she knows she can receive news about accidents due to dilapidated road infrastructure.
Even though none of her drivers have fallen victim to hijacking, that is something that also keeps her up at night due to “SA's high crime rate”.
For Phiri, however, her life has always been about breaking boundaries.
“When I was growing up, I used to play soccer and was very good at it. I was the only girl in our street that was playing soccer. I believe that once you put your mind to something you can achieve it and we shouldn't compartmentalise things on gender,” she said.
According to Phiri, the transport industry is a stepping stone that will allow her to fully get into the manufacturing industry one day.
