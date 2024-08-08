South Africa

MK Party fires eight MPs, terminates membership

08 August 2024 - 15:13
The MK Party's Sihle Ngubane.
The MK Party's Sihle Ngubane.
Image: Supplied

Barely two months after being sworn in as members of the National Assembly representing the MK Party, eight MPs have been fired and their party membership terminated. 

MK Party chief whip Sihle Ngubane wrote to speaker Thoko Didiza informing her of changes in the party's caucus.

According to the constitution, a person loses membership of the Assembly if they cease to be a member of the party that nominated them.

Didiza informed affected MPs that “loss of membership is therefore by operation of the law and parliament has to give effect to the official communication from the party”.

The office of the MK Party’s secretary-general has provided Didiza with a list of eight candidates to fill the vacancies. 

“We hereby request the supplementation of the MK Party depleted national list of candidates in terms of the Electoral Act for the purposes of filling vacancies in the assembly,” Ngubane wrote to Didiza.

The news comes days after the party announced the second axing of its on and off secretary-general Arthur Zwane over claims of “mismanagement and internal conflicts”.

It is unclear why the eight MPs' party membership was revoked.

TimesLIVE

ANC granted leave to appeal in MK Party copyright infringement case

The court had initially dismissed the ANC’s case on the basis that the party did not contest the matter at the inception of the registration of the ...
News
4 hours ago

Relaxed Zuma hosts MKP welcoming event days after expulsion from ANC

The MK Party leader was relaxed and unfazed at an event hosting new members of the party.
News
4 days ago

Zwane removed over allegations of mismanagement: MK Party

The party said Zwane was appointed "with high expectations for his leadership, however internal conflicts and allegations of mismanagement ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ANC vs MK | Adv. Dali Mpofu argues for MK Party in ANC's trademark appeal
Lerato Dlamini "Its time for Kameda to go Lights Out on August 24th"