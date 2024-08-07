ID fraud 'may have existed' when Adetshina was registered: home affairs

The department provided the update based on the official request received from the Miss SA organisation, as well as the consent provided by both the contestant and her mother.
“We will provide a final update once the investigation is concluded.”
On Monday, the organisers of the event sent the department a request to verify Adetshina's citizenship.
“Upon receiving this request, the department deployed every resource at its disposal to establish the truth. This has included archival research, visits to hospitals and site visits to verify information.”
It said there were ongoing engagements with all stakeholders, including Adetshina’s mother.
“This case, which stems from alleged fraudulent activities committed 23 years ago, highlights the urgent need for the digital modernisation of home affairs applications, adjudication and verification processes to insulate the department against fraudulent interference, similar to the reforms undertaken at Sars in the late 2000s.”
