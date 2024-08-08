Gauteng traffic cop accused of intimidating EMPD officers

Cases of intimidation, common assault, crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice and interfering with police duties have been opened by the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) against a Gauteng traffic police (GTP) officer who allegedly intimidated its officials.
According to the City of Ekurhuleni, the incident happened in Dekema Road in Wadeville on Tuesday when an on-duty female EMPD officer stopped a car with foreign registration plates.
When the officer discovered there was no proper documentation for the car, she informed the driver that it was being confiscated.
The driver called the “husband”, who arrived swiftly dressed in a Gauteng traffic department uniform — and that is when the alleged abuse of the EMPD officer started.
The video has gone viral on social media depicting the Gauteng provincial officer allegedly calling the female officer a clown and showing her the middle finger.
Community safety MMC Sizakele Masuku condemned the incident.
“This is unacceptable behaviour and the law must take its course. What is sad is that these are colleagues who should be working together to protect our people,” she said.
Masuku called for a speedy investigation into the matter so that appropriate action can be taken against the alleged perpetrator.
“No-one is above the law in this country and such barbaric behaviour, especially by an officer of the law, is regrettable.”
GTP spokesperson Sello Maremane said law enforcement officers have the responsibility to prioritise the safety of all road users and conduct themselves in a professional manner while in uniform.
“We strongly condemn the use of non-verbal violent language in the video which displays disrespect and infringes on one’s right to integrity,” he said.
Maremane said the department is aware of the charges laid against the traffic officer by the EMPD and has investigating the matter so that appropriate action is taken to ensure the integrity and professionalism of law enforcement officials.
The department is committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct among its officers and will take all the necessary steps to address any misconduct, he said.
Meanwhile, old videos allegedly showing the same officer involved in altercations with civilians have also surfaced.
