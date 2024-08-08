Growing up on the streets of Protea North, Soweto, Ndhlovu had little exposure to swimming. On her first excursion near water, while snorkeling in Bali in 2016, she panicked, thinking she was drowning. “I was 100% scared on that first excursion,” she recalled.
“I jumped into the water screaming, ‘I am drowning! I am drowning!’ But what followed were worlds opening in ways I never thought possible. It’s a special place.”
Despite her initial fear, Ndhlovu discovered a new world beneath the waves, encouraging others to explore the ocean. “Even if you don't get the full experience of the sea, keep swimming,” she urged.
Ndhlovu gave up her steady 9-5 job to spend her life swimming with the whales, as she trained to become SA’s first black African free-diving instructor.
As a woman, Ndhlovu found the ocean to be a sanctuary where she could embrace her softness and stop pretending to be hard. “The narrative that black people don't swim isn’t there by mistake – it’s by design,” she said. “It's a message we hear more inside our homes than outside. Looking back, it felt like being separated from the divine.”
For Ndhlovu, the ocean offered a profound sense of liberation. “In the ocean, I found my softness,” she reflected. “It was a place where I could let my walls down and stop being the ‘imbokodo’ – the rock. Growing up, I thought my only identity was to be strong, but in the ocean, I realised I could be soft too.”
She believes that the ocean is a powerful source for releasing the pressures of the world and understanding true freedom. “Once you understand what freedom is, you find the courage to do things you never thought you could do,” she said.
Through the Black Mermaid Foundation, Ndhlovu has been able to improve access to the ocean for children from underprivileged backgrounds, guiding them through their fear of water.
Free-diving instructor Ndlovu feels free and happy in the ocean
Ndhlovu breaks stereotypes about black women and water
Image: SUPPLIED
Zandile Ndhlovu has broken new grounds and found herself diving into uncharted waters – literally and figuratively.
Ndhlovu, also known as the “Black Mermaid” is a professional free-diving instructor who grew up in Soweto.
Facing language barriers with Afrikaans-only courses, and enduring constant questions about her hair, and place in the industry, she remained undeterred.
Ndhlovu, 35, shattered stereotypes, proving that black women can dive into the ocean without hesitation.
“This seems to be a problem unique to SA,” Ndhlovu remarked. “In every course, I was the only black person, receiving instructions in Afrikaans.”
Ndhlovu also tackled misconceptions about her appearance.
“I had this massive head of hair, and there was this narrative: ‘Oh, are you going to dive with all that hair?’” she recalled.
“Even then, my hair wasn’t as big or blue as it is now. Being the only black person in that diving space, I knew I had to challenge the idea that our bodies could be policed.”
She added, “I wanted to ensure that those who come after me don’t have to fight the same battles, especially from a black, oppressed community.”
Image: Jacki Bruniquel
Image: jackibruniquel
“There was one girl I will never forget,” Ndhlovu recalled. “During an educational excursion with the foundation, she was terrified of the water. But beyond her fear, she knew that if she held my hand, we would be fine.”
Ndhlovu recounted how the girl finally gathered the courage to look beneath the surface and exclaimed, “It’s a starfish!” “I will never forget the tears from that day,” Ndhlovu said, emphasising the profound impact such moments have on the children and herself.
The foundation runs ocean exploration programmes for kids and young people all over the country, where they learn to swim, watch penguins, and explore the African Sea Forest, a large underwater ecosystem.
Ndhlovu is expanding the foundation’s work by creating “ocean hubs” around the country. These are spaces inspired by the ocean, with books and play areas where kids can relax and have fun. The first ocean hub is being built in KwaLanga, a township about 10km from Cape Town.
In honour of Women’s Day, Ndlovu shared two pieces of advice for women: “First, always know you can do anything you set your mind to. Second, you don’t need anyone’s permission – so just do it.”
