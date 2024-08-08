After much controversy for her participation in the Miss SA 2024 pageant, Chidimma Adetshina has stepped down from her run for the crown.
The 23-year-old law student announced the news on her Instagram stating it has been an “amazing journey” but chose to remove herself from the competition for the safety of her family.
“With the support of the Miss South Africa organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience.”
Adetshina came under fire after her nationality was questioned by netizens on whether she was qualified to enter the competition due to her father and mother being of Nigerian and Mozambican descent.
The home affairs department on Wednesday said there might have been identity theft committed by the person registered as Adetshina’s mother. This also comes after the Patriotic Alliance (PA) initiate legal action against the Miss South African organisation in a bid to get Adetshina withdrawn from the competition.
“[The] PA has instituted urgent legal action to interdict Chidimma Adetshina from participating in the Miss South Africa [contest]. We intend to have the matter heard on August 10,” said PA deputy leader, Kenny Kunene.
Chidimma Adetshina exits Miss SA pageant
Image: SUPPLIED
In a recent TimesLIVE report, a statement from home affairs suggested reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in the records as Adetshina’s mother.
The department's preliminary findings also found that Adetshina could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother, as she was an infant at the time (2001).
“An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child,” the department said.
In her closing statement on her exit, Adetshina said she was appreciative of all the love shown and shared well wishes for her remaining queens.
“Whoever wears the crown represents us all,” she said.
Image: Instagram/chichi_vanessa
