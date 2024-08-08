“For instance, I would accompany some to the loo as they were slow. I was still confused about which career path to take but I knew that I wanted to be a teacher, a different teacher,” she said.
Camp counselling job in US inspires teaching career
Educator believes patience helps one be a successful special needs teacher
In 2009, Masechaba Rantekane was a camp counsellor for children with disabilities in New York.
There, she looked after them, and taught them arts and crafts.
She enjoyed it so much, she learnt from the pupils and when she returned to S A she decided that she wanted to be a special needs teacher as she realised that she had the temperament to handle the pupils.
However, Rantekane only had a matric certificate. She then decided to volunteer at ES Le Grange special needs school in Potchefstroom, North West.
” I was still curious about how [ special needs pupils] learn at school. I wanted to know more about them.
“I volunteered because I wanted to share the skills that I learnt overseas with our local schools. However, as a class assistant, my work was to be with a teacher in class and I would always be on standby checking the wellbeing of the children.
“For instance, I would accompany some to the loo as they were slow. I was still confused about which career path to take but I knew that I wanted to be a teacher, a different teacher,” she said.
Though she loved teaching and learning more about the pupils, her career was marred with many challenges.
“I was not getting paid. Teachers from the school would dig in from their salaries and take a portion of that and put it in an envelope and give it to me, I would then use the money to buy toiletries. I didn't stress much about getting paid because I was still under my parent's care, but I did it [volunteer] because I believe in equal education for all,” she said.
In the classroom, the challenges that she faced and still faces not only arise from pupils who take time to learn but those who are severely affected by epilepsy, posing a threat.
“Some pupils have autism, and it's a different case because autistic pupils don't like to share and they always want their space or they become very unruly so I created a space for them in class.
“Some don't like noise, so we offer them headsets that reduce noise in class.
“We have pupils with Down syndrome; these are usually slow, so you have to be very patient with them.
“We also have those with severe epilepsy, and these are in great danger because if they have an epilepsy attack you need to ensure that they do not fall on the ground. After all, if they do fall, they can bite their tongue, so in class, you don't just teach but you become aware of the surroundings because you never know what can happen in class,” she said.
Rantekane said that another challenge was that some parents don't show an interest in the education and wellbeing of their children. She said she was able to see that through the children's behaviour as some tell her that their parents don't assist them with school work.
She also said some parents only enjoy the grant money and don't buy their children the necessary stuff to help them with learning.
She said some don't even take the necessary steps to ensure that children pursue their education.
“It always breaks my heart when I see the pupils I taught in the street and they tell me that their parents are refusing to take them to centres where they are supposed to further their education.
"As a school, we only assist learners until they reach 18. After that, they have to go to centres so that they continue learning but their parents don't want to pay centres because some don't care,” she said.
As a result of these challenges, Rantekane said that after being offered a permanent job post at the school back in 2014 she felt like giving up.
“I once decided to go to a school for able-bodies children but saw how they disrespect the teachers.
“So I decided to go back to my pupils who appreciate me. They even tell me that they miss me if they spend a day without me going to their class,” she said.
While being a volunteer at the school, Rantekane was then advised to pursue a career by enrolling at a higher learning institution.
In 2014, she enrolled for a national diploma in the foundation phase at the North West University. Due to her willingness to learn after completing the diploma, she registered for an advanced diploma in foundation phase teaching.
She went back again in 2019 for an advanced diploma in special needs education and inclusion and last year she completed her post-grad in education management and leadership.
According to Rantekane, teaching pupils with special needs is a blessing from God and a dream come true.
She also said the only way to become a successful teacher is to have patience.
