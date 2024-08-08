South Africa

ANC granted leave to appeal in MK Party copyright infringement case

08 August 2024 - 13:03
MK Party supporters during the ANC and MK Party court case at Durban high court on March 27, 2024. File image
MK Party supporters during the ANC and MK Party court case at Durban high court on March 27, 2024. File image
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Durban high court has granted the ANC leave to appeal against a high court order dismissing its trademark infringement case against the MK Party.

Justice Mahendra Chetty on Thursday delivered the judgment granting the ANC a pathway to continue its bid to ban the MK Party from using the same name as and a logo the party claims bears resemblance to that of the ANC’s disbanded military wing. 

Chetty had initially dismissed the ANC’s case on the basis that the party did not contest the matter at the inception of the registration of the MK Party.

“I am satisfied that the appeal would have reasonable prospect of success, as another court could differ from the view that I have reached including those relating to jurisdiction. 

“Leave to appeal against the whole of the order of the judgment of this court is granted to the Supreme Court of Appeal,” Chetty’s judgment read.

Last week, the ANC argued during an application for leave to appeal against the court’s April ruling that the party had a reasonable prospect of a different outcome on appeal and believed it deserved an order barring Jacob Zuma’s MK Party from using its registered name and logo.

Judge Chetty agreed. 

“The matter will have implications for the parties concerned and their members at a national level. I am therefore of the view that leave to appeal should be granted to the Supreme Court of Appeal,” Chetty ruled.

Chetty said the costs of the application for leave to appeal “shall be the costs in the appeal”.

TimesLIVE

Fourth meeting to decide if the ANC can turn the tide — and how

Three national executive committee meetings later, the ANC seems to still be in the dark about what needs to happen for the party to turn around its ...
News
21 hours ago

Relaxed Zuma hosts MKP welcoming event days after expulsion from ANC

The MK Party leader was relaxed and unfazed at an event hosting new members of the party.
News
4 days ago

Mbalula draws line in the sand: 'I will suppress all 2027 ANC conference talk'

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has laid down the law, telling all 2027 national conference leadership hopefuls he will come down heavily on ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ANC vs MK | Adv. Dali Mpofu argues for MK Party in ANC's trademark appeal
Lerato Dlamini "Its time for Kameda to go Lights Out on August 24th"