Veteran actress Connie Chiume has died

Gomora matriarch succumbs in hospital

07 August 2024 - 06:00
Revered actor Connie Chiume is no more...
Image: Oupa Bopape

Veteran actress Connie Chiume has died at the age of 72. 

The award-winning actress's family released a statement on Wednesday afternoon. 

She died at Netcare Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday. The family said further details would be communicated.

“The Chiume family regrets informing you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume. [We] ask for privacy during this difficult period,” said the family in a statement.

Chiume has starred in local shows like Rhythm City, Gomora and Blessers.

The year 2022 marked the beginning of a list of Lifetime Achievement awards honouring the veteran actress.

One was from the Royalty Soapie Awards and another from the annual GQ Men of the Year awards, where she was presented with the Hennessy VSOP Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Black Panther star was also honoured at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards and 16th SA Film and Television Awards.

In an interview she did with Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE last year, Chiume said she chose acting not because of the awards that came after.

“When I chose it I didn’t even know there were such things as awards at the time. I had a passion for it, I still do. I got into acting because I loved it, because I thought that’s how God wired me.

"Seeing all the results and awards that are coming in gives me pleasure to say that I’ve done well, and it means people can recognise that," she told the publication at the time. 

