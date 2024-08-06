Suspect killed in shootout with KZN cops, police officer injured

A suspect was killed during a shootout with police in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal, and a police officer was injured in the same shootout.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Col Robert Netshiunda, said a multidisciplinary team in the uMzinyathi District, which included the national deployment, made a major breakthrough when they arrested a suspect who was wanted for the triple murder that he allegedly committed at KwaNqulu in the Nquthu policing precinct in October 2023.
“The suspect was traced and cornered at Msinga, where he was arrested and was found in possession of a rifle, which is believed to be the weapon which was used in the commission of the murders.
Netshiunda said when the police were on their way to detain the arrested suspect, another person was spotted with a firearm at the local taxi rank.
“When the police approached him, the man started firing shots, injuring one police officer on the arm. Police returned fire, and during the shootout, the suspect was fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a .38 Special revolver whose serial number was erased,” he said.
Netshiunda said the firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if they are linked to other crime scenes.
He said the injured police officer was taken to the hospital for medical attention and that the arrested suspect would appear in the Msinga magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
