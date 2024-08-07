South Africa

Seven to appear in court for theft of precious metals worth R350m

By TimesLIVE - 07 August 2024 - 19:53
These are some of the seven suspects who were arrested by the Hawks and other police units in connection with the theft of previous metals in Rustenburg and Brits on Wednesday morning.
Image: SAPS

Seven suspects were arrested in Rustenburg and Brits in the North West on Wednesday for alleged theft of precious metals worth R350m.

“Their arrest follows information received about the theft of suspected platinum group material at a mine in Rustenburg,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said.

The alleged stolen platinum was kept for sale in Rustenburg and Brits.

On Wednesday morning, the team simultaneously raided the two premises and pounced on the seven suspects, aged between 34 and 67. They are expected to appear in the Brits and Rustenburg magistrate’s courts on Thursday, where, in addition to a charge of theft, they will also face charges of illegal possession of precious metals and dealing in precious metals.

“This is a major breakthrough in our ongoing disruptive operations to clamp down on illegal mining activities in this province," North West Hawks head Maj-Gen Patrick Mbotho said.

TimesLIVE

