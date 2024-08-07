Mboro, co-accused's matter postponed

A courtroom in which Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng appeared to face charges related to an incident that happened at a school and was captured on video was packed with congregants, relatives and Katlehong residents.
Motsoeneng, his son, who can't be named to protect his children, and his bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, made a brief appearance at Palm Ridge magistrate's court and their matter was postponed to August 16 for a bail application.
They face multiple charges, including kidnapping, discharge of a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, assault by way of threat, and malicious damage to property
The charges stem from an incident on Monday, where Motsoeneng and his co-accused allegedly the accused stormed Matshediso Primary School in Katlehong wielding pangas and a rifle. Pupils from schools in the area went to Motsoeneng's church the following day, vandalised it and razed it to the ground.
The grandmother of the children who were seen crying hysterically in the video as Motsoeneng and others forcibly took them from school while brandishing pangas has also been arrested and was to appear this afternoon.
She works at the school where the incident happened. The children's uncle has also been arrested.
The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) said it was regrettable that a religious leader of Motsoeneng's stature could not look for better alternatives that would have embodied the values that represent a religious leader.
“Sadly, the consequential trauma of this incident to the children and educators may linger for many months and years to come, especially as it happened at the school premises which is supposed to be a safe place for them.
“The commission appeals to all those who are pronounced as leaders to always live up to high moral standards and in observance of the laws of the country. We also call upon the leaders in that church to take accountability to protect the reputation of that institution,” said the commission.
Mboro, co-accused's matter postponed
CRL Rights Commission slates 'pastor's behaviour
Image: Thulani Mbele
A courtroom in which Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng appeared to face charges related to an incident that happened at a school and was captured on video was packed with congregants, relatives and Katlehong residents.
Motsoeneng, his son, who can't be named to protect his children, and his bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, made a brief appearance at Palm Ridge magistrate's court and their matter was postponed to August 16 for a bail application.
They face multiple charges, including kidnapping, discharge of a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, assault by way of threat, and malicious damage to property
The charges stem from an incident on Monday, where Motsoeneng and his co-accused allegedly the accused stormed Matshediso Primary School in Katlehong wielding pangas and a rifle. Pupils from schools in the area went to Motsoeneng's church the following day, vandalised it and razed it to the ground.
The grandmother of the children who were seen crying hysterically in the video as Motsoeneng and others forcibly took them from school while brandishing pangas has also been arrested and was to appear this afternoon.
She works at the school where the incident happened. The children's uncle has also been arrested.
The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) said it was regrettable that a religious leader of Motsoeneng's stature could not look for better alternatives that would have embodied the values that represent a religious leader.
“Sadly, the consequential trauma of this incident to the children and educators may linger for many months and years to come, especially as it happened at the school premises which is supposed to be a safe place for them.
“The commission appeals to all those who are pronounced as leaders to always live up to high moral standards and in observance of the laws of the country. We also call upon the leaders in that church to take accountability to protect the reputation of that institution,” said the commission.
Mboro's violent behaviour at school appalling, says department
Nothing to save from Mboro’s razed shrine
Mboro's church going up in smoke is justice – community member
WATCH | Katlehong pupils burn Pastor Mboro's church
Four people to appear in court after panga incident in Katlehong
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos