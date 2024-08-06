A woman who allegedly caused two municipalities to deposit close to R1m into her bank account appeared in the Kimberley magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Simangele Sangweni, 32, who was arrested by the Hawks in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, faces fraud charges, or alternatively theft, forgery, uttering and money laundering.
“During August 2021 the accused allegedly submitted a fraudulent change of banking details letter and invoices to Phokwane municipality, Hartswater, while purporting to be Vaalharts Water, a service provider of the municipality,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Nomthandazo Mnisi said.
The accused misled the municipality into paying R455,000 to her business account.
In September 2021 the accused allegedly submitted a fraudulent change of banking details letter and invoices to Frances Baard district municipality while purporting to be Sedibeng Water, a service provider of the municipality.
“The municipality was misled, changed the banking details and made a payment of R469,918 to the accused's business account,” Mnisi said.
The case was postponed to August 13 for a bail application.
TimesLIVE
Woman facing fraud charges in Northern Cape to remain behind bars
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
