Wits professor granted R46m for Aids research
Study to look at deaths due to bacterial and fungal infections
Image: 123rf.com/PENCHAN PUMILA
There could be light at the end of the tunnel for people with HIV/Aids in Africa after a Wits professor got a R46m grant for research that focuses on reducing deaths from bacterial and fungal infections in people living with the diseases.
This comes after professor Nelesh Govender of Wits University was awarded one of seven prestigious five-year UK National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) global research professorships.
The professorship scheme funds research that aims to specifically and primarily benefit people in low- and middle-income countries.
Recipients of the professorship scheme receive five-year awards of up to £2m (R46m) and Govender will collaborate with colleagues and partners in SA, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Guinea.
His research topic is “Refining Interventions to Reduce Aids Mortality from Bacterial and Fungal Infections in Africa”.
“With the £2m NIHR award, I can work full time on this research for five years. A team of postdoctoral and PhD students will also boost the Wits mycology research division’s work,” Govender said.
Govender is a medical microbiologist/epidemiologist in the School of Pathology at Wits and his proposed research on bacterial and fungal infections in people with advanced HIV disease (or Aids) will now, with the help of the NIHR funding, be applied to assess a World Health Organization package of care.
Image: SUPPLIED
