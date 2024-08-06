South Africa

WATCH | Katlehong pupils burn Pastor Mboro's church

Pastor Mboro's church goes up in flames.
A large group of angry pupils in Katlehong gathered at Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng's church and set it on fire on Tuesday morning. 

Motsoeneng was caught on video swinging a panga at school on Monday.

Mboro claims he went to the school to rescue his son who was allegedly being attacked by staff members when picking up his grandchildren. The video shows him forcibly taking the crying and screaming children from a school in Katlehong. 

SowetanLIVE. 

