WATCH | Katlehong pupils burn Pastor Mboro's church
A large group of angry pupils in Katlehong gathered at Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng's church and set it on fire on Tuesday morning.
Motsoeneng was caught on video swinging a panga at school on Monday.
WATCH | Pupils in Katlehong are burning Pastor Mboro’s church. This is after the pastor was seen wielding a panga at a primary school on Tuesday when he forcibly took two pupils.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) August 6, 2024
Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/9jPFaGbMHO
Mboro claims he went to the school to rescue his son who was allegedly being attacked by staff members when picking up his grandchildren. The video shows him forcibly taking the crying and screaming children from a school in Katlehong.
