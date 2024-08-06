It was a case of first time’s the charm for two visually impaired Gqeberha pupils who struck gold at the Eskom Science Expo.
Entering the expo for the first time, Hazel Vuranda and Yamkela Msimanga, both grade 7 pupils at Khanyisa School for the Visually Impaired, were awarded gold medals for their project in the Social Sciences category.
The pupils’ project focused on what it is like to be visually impaired, and how learning could be made easier for them.
The regional expo took place at Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale campus on Friday and attracted 26 participants from 19 schools.
A proud Humaira Brood, who started teaching at Khanyisa in 2024, said entering the expo marked a significant milestone for the school.
Visually impaired pupils strike gold at science expo
Two Gqeberha youngsters excel on their first attempt at Eskom event
Image: SUPPLIED
