Axolile Notywala, who stood as Western Cape premier candidate for Rise Mzansi during the 2024 general elections, has been appointed GOOD party's councillor in the Cape Town City Council.
GOOD party said on Tuesday that Notywala will take up dual membership, which will allow him to remain active in Rise Mzansi structures while representing GOOD as part of the caucus in council.
GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said Notywala brings with him demonstrated experience as an activist and community organiser.
He added that Notywala has also brought a “heart committed to our shared priorities around social, spatial, environmental, and economic justice”.
Notywala served as the national coordinator for the Right2Know campaign and as the general secretary of the social justice coalition.
He describes himself on his LinkedIn profile as an experienced organiser, activist and community development professional with a demonstrated history of working in the non-profit organisation management industry.
Rise Mzansi's Notywala takes dual membership as he is appointed GOOD's councillor
Image: X
According to his profile on Rise Mzansi's website, Notywala is a lifelong fellow with Atlantic Fellows for Racial Equity. He also served as a board member at the Philippi village project and has leadership certificates from the University of Cape and Rutgers University.
Notywala also co-founded the Movement for Collective Action and Racial Equity which focuses on “meaningful local participatory governance, active citizenship and building solidarity among marginalised communities”.
In addition, Notywala co-founded Role Models FC, a Khayelitsha-based amateur football club that organises young men and boys to lead and be active in the fight against gender-based violence and mental health challenges.
“We are confident that this is only the beginning of a much broader and richer project that will add immense value to the development of social democracy in South Africa,” Herron said.
