Protesting Libyans demand to be sent back home
Men arrested at a 'military training camp'
Image: Mandla Khoza
Cigarettes, food and freedom.
This is what the Libyans arrested at a suspected military camp said following their appearance at the White River magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Monday.
They staged a protest outside court, singing and shouting “Libya, Libya”. They also refused to get back into police trucks taking them back to jail where they are being detained.
The 95 men appeared in court on Monday on charges of misrepresentation and contravening the Immigration Act during their applications for visas to enter SA earlier this year.
“We want better food and cigarettes. We want to go home. When we came to SA everything was fine and now we are being arrested and sent to jail. If SA does not want us they must deport us back to our country,” said one of the men.
All the men are represented by Adv Nico du Plessis, who told the court that he was instructed by a law firm based in Cape Town.
“I confirm that I represent all 95 accused, my instruction came from Hanekom Attorneys in Cape Town,” said Du Plessis.
He also told Sowetan that his clients came to SA on study visas, which have since been cancelled.
Du Plessis said they were to engage the department of home affairs to settle the matter amicably.
“Currently, we are in talks with the Libyan government, we are trying to get them there safely. My instructing attorney is doing all that and I will receive instructions on that.
“We are not only looking at deportation but for them to return willingly. They are here on a study visa and were here in training. We don’t represent them pro-bono,” said Du Plessis.
The men were arrested a week ago at Milites Dei Security Services in White River. Police said they were receiving illegal military training and had misrepresented themselves to get into SA.
The matter was postponed to August 26 to allow further police investigations and for the lawyers to consult with their clients.
Sources close to the case told Sowetan that initially, 100 Libyans were bound to come to SA for training in April. However, two were turned back at OR Tambo International Airport due to their incorrect paperwork while others fell ill and returned home in May.
Arrested Libyans demand to be sent home after court postponement
