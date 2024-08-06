South Africa

Mboro's church going up in smoke is justice – community member

06 August 2024 - 13:33
Koena Mashale Journalist
Pastor Mboro's church Incredible Happenings was left in ashes after it was burned down by angry community and school pupils.
Image: Thulani Mbele

“What he did was disgusting and we welcome the burning of his church.”

This is what one of the many pupils from one of the schools in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, said as black smoke from a church belonging to Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng billowed in the sky on Tuesday morning.

A group of pupils descended on the marquee that served as Mboro's church to vandalised it and then burnt it down.

The children were from different schools in the neighbourhood.

The burning is believed to have been sparked by an incident in which Mboro was caught on video holding two pangas and threatening people.

All this happened in the presence of children who were crying hysterically.

He was also with another man holding what police have since said was a replica gun.

In the video, Mboro can be seen swinging a panga at those trying to get close to him.

One of the people at the burning church, Carly Dikolo, said all that could have been prevented if Mboro “had properly handled things”.

“Look now he lost his church all because he entered the school with weapons when it's clear one should not do it, especially when there’s a sign saying no weapons.

“Now the school is closed and the children don’t want to go to school because of that violence. This could have been handled entirely differently,” Dikolo said.

Papi Kaunda said the church being on fire was justice playing out.

Kaunda said what Mboro did was “disgusting and we welcome this burning”.

Police have since confirmed that four men are in custody but that Mboro was not one of them.

