Police have confirmed that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the panga incident at a school in Katlehong.
National police spokesperson, Brig Athlenda Mathe, confirmed this.
The four have been charged with aggravated assault, malicious damage to property and intimidation.
This arrest follows various videos widely circulated on social media where three men can be seen forcibly taking two hysterical children from the school despite numerous attempts by bystanders to stop them.
Among the men wielding pangas was the well-known pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng.
One of the men can be seen brandishing a panga in a threatening manner towards one of the bystanders who tried to approach them. The children were taken out to the street to a waiting car, accompanied by a man holding a rifle.
Speaking on 702, Gauteng police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said items were used in the “pandemonium” at the Matsediso Primary School.
“As for now, four people have since been arrested and are now in custody. And those items that were used in the videos have since been confiscated by the police.
“The charges differ based on the commissions of the crime; there are assault charges and intimidation charges. Mainly those charges and to a certain extent malicious damage to property,” said Mthombeni.
Police have confirmed that Mboro is not among the people arrested.
Mthombeni said the children are safe.
SowetanLIVE
Four people to appear in court after panga incident in Katlehong
Image: x
