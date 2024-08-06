South Africa

Eight CIT suspects fatally shot in showdown with police in Khayelitsha

By TimesLIVE - 06 August 2024 - 07:52
Thirteen weapons were confiscated.
Image: SAPS

A cash-in-transit robbery was foiled when police intercepted a gang on Monday evening, pouncing on them at a house in Town Two, Khayelitsha, Western Cape police say.

"When the team approached the suspects, the would-be robbers started firing at officers, who retaliated. Eight suspects were shot dead and five were arrested," said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Police confiscated seven AK-47 rifles, two R5 rifles, a R4 rifle, a Dashprod rifle, two 9mm pistols, three improvised explosive chargers, and magazines filled with rounds of ammunition.

Potelwa said the takedown operation was carried out by a multidisciplinary team comprising the Hawks, intelligence operatives, special task force members and security company officials. 

He said Hawks detectives "are hard at work with investigations and following up on additional information".

TimesLIVE

