Don’t be hoodwinked into believing scammers advertising Metrorail “travel cards” – costing R56 each – promising commuters unlimited annual train travel.
“If an offer seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is,” the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) warned.
The fraudulent scheme, circulating on social media, falsely advertises an “annual subscription” card for Metrorail customers, however, no such offer exists.
Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said the official sale of tickets was conducted exclusively at train stations and onboard trains.
“Metrorail does not offer any annual subscription services or passes. No such programme exists and neither Metrorail nor the government has any association with it,” said Makanda.
The advertised “travel card” features the word “subway”, which is not used in SA.
“The fake photographs have been created by criminals attempting to deceive and defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” Makanda added
“We urge Metrorail customers to be vigilant and cautious. Do not engage with or respond to any offers or promotions that do not originate from official Prasa channels. If you encounter suspicious activities or offers, report them immediately to Prasa or your nearest police station.” – TimesLIVE
‘Advert for year-long train tickets is a scam’
Prasa says it knows nothing about R56 bonanza
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
